Enhance student wellbeing with AI in class

Explore how AI can boost student wellbeing with personalized support, mindfulness tools, and SEL programs, creating a more engaging and supportive learning environment.

Learn how AI supports wellbeing

 

Ace your PTE with Scored Practice Tests

Study in the USA with one less worry. Our faster, fairer, simpler English test is accepted by over 1600 colleges and universities across the USA.

Find out more and book your test

 

Fast-track your hiring process

94% of customers say Versant by Pearson Tests help reduce time-to-hire. Take the strain off your talent acquisition teams with fast, accurate and relevant language assessment that your organization can trust.

Explore English tests for hiring

Unlock new language skills this school year

Explore our interactive language courses for students of all levels. Start learning today and elevate your communication skills.

Get started

Featured products

Roadmap book cover
Roadmap
Side by Side Extra book cover
Side by Side
Speakout

Unlock your full potential with our Pearson English Journey

Our innovative journey combines courses, assessments and certifications, all underpinned by the Global Scale of English, to build skills and confidence on the optimal path to success.

View all products

Start your journey

Learning a language opens up infinite possibilities

Whether you're learning a language, looking for resources to inspire your students, or wanting to study, work or live abroad, we are proud to empower you on your language journey.

For learners

Join over 100 million people learning 41 languages with Mondly by Pearson.

Start learning for free

For test takers

No matter your goal – living, working or studying abroad – we have the right English test to get you there faster.

Find the right test for you

For educators

Help fast-track your learners' progress with our Pearson English Journey and invaluable teaching resources.

Start your journey

For HR professionals

Unlock the potential in your business with our recruitment and learning & development products.

Drive business growth

Logo: Mondly by Pearson

Start learning languages for free

Fun, easy and effective language courses designed by language experts. Learn 41 languages from your native language.

Anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Learn more about Mondly

Mondly by Pearson
Play
Privacy and cookies

By watching, you agree Pearson can share your viewership data for marketing and analytics for one year, revocable by deleting your cookies.

The power of language: İGA Istanbul Airport's success story

Discover how İGA Istanbul Airport revolutionized customer service through English language learning. Witness the remarkable impact on workforce development and customer interactions, and delve into the inspiring journey of the airport and its employees by watching the video.

Learn more

English tests for everyone

No matter your goal, we have the right English test to help you achieve your dream score fast.

Women boxing in the park

Pearson Test of English (PTE)

Trusted by over 3,500 organizations worldwide, the Australian, New Zealand, UK and Canadian governments accept PTE for study, work, and migration visas.

Learn more about PTE

Parent and child eating and laughing

Pearson English International Certificate

Focusing on real-life skills needed for your next big steps, PEIC is recognized globally as evidence of a required level of English.

Learn more about PEIC

Friends hugging and smiling

Versant by Pearson English Certificate (VEC)

The new and convenient way to certify your English skills for your career and stand out from the crowd. Test your English proficiency today.

Learn more about VEC

Be Canada ready with one less worry

Bookings now open for PTE Core, our new IRCC-approved general English test for work and migration visas for Canada.

So whether you want to study, work or migrate to Canada, PTE has the right test for you.

Find out more

Pearson English Journey

The complete package for all your teaching needs.

Pearson English Journey has been expertly designed for over 25 years to build your English learners’ confidence and fast-track their progress.

It includes a connected suite of courses, assessments and certifications linked by our Global Scale of English.

Start your journey

The most strategic enabler for international business today is language learning. Don't miss out.

Pearson’s language products can support you in recruitment as well as learning and development.

Versant by Pearson

Helping business worldwide build the best teams

Available 24x7, no booking necessary and results are provided within minutes.

Explore Versant by Pearson

Mondly by Pearson

Support your employees' development and drive business growth

Our suite of flexible, online language learning solutions is designed specifically to meet the needs of your business and employees.

Explore Mondly by Pearson

Trusted by world-leading institutions and employers

“The Versant tests helped us standardize and scale up our recruitment process. This significantly improved the quality of hires on communication skills.”

Abraham Zachariah, Global Head, Learning and Development, Cognizant BPS

Why learn a language with us?

Our learning experts

We have the world’s leading learning experts as part of our team. We are proud of their knowledge, research and skill at putting together language learning journey that empower you with the confidence to be yourself.

Meet our learning experts

Global Scale of English

The first truly global English language standard allows teachers and learners to measure and fast-track progress accurately. It benefits from extensive research with more than 6,000 teachers in 50 countries. Now extended to support teachers and learners of French, Italian and Spanish.

Learn about the GSE

Join our language learning community

Meet and learn from 1,000s of language learning enthusiasts. Receive special access to language learning resources.

Explore our community

Unlock refugee migration

We are proud to partner with Talent Beyond Boundaries, which helps displaced people move internationally for work, including offering free access to PTE.

Learn about our partnership

Get in touch 

Start a conversation today with one of our trusted experts.

Contact us