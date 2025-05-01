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Popular student's questions
- Explain how interval notation is used to represent solution sets for inequalities, including the meaning of parentheses, square brackets, and how to handle infinity in interval notation.
- When solving linear inequalities, why is it important to flip the direction of the inequality symbol when multiplying or dividing both sides by a negative number, and how does this affect the solution set?
- Describe the shortcut relationships between the side lengths in a 45-45-90 triangle and explain how these shortcuts simplify solving for missing sides compared to using the Pythagorean theorem.
- What are the shortcut relationships for the side lengths in a 30-60-90 triangle, and how do these relationships help you quickly find the hypotenuse and long leg when given the short leg?
- How do reference angles and quadrant location help determine the sign and value of trigonometric functions for angles outside quadrant 1, and what mnemonic can be used to remember which trig functions are positive in each quadrant?
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