Welcome to your precalculus journey! This course is designed to help you grasp essential concepts and apply them effectively for success in your class and exams. With a focus on key topics such as polynomials, trigonometric functions, and systems of equations, you will develop a solid foundation in precalculus.

The course aligns with your textbooks and class structure, ensuring that you receive relevant and practical knowledge. Each concept is presented through concise videos that highlight important problem-solving skills, equations, and concepts, maximizing your study time. You will also find specific tips and memory aids to enhance your understanding.

After each concept video, you will engage with examples that demonstrate crucial problem-solving strategies. To reinforce your learning, practice problems are provided, closely resembling those you might encounter on exams. Each problem comes with a video solution, allowing you to learn at your own pace. If you have any questions, you can easily reach out for assistance from a tutor who will respond directly to your inquiries.

Additionally, each topic includes downloadable printable worksheets, enabling you to follow along during the videos and review the material later for exam preparation. The goal of this course is to equip you with the tools and knowledge necessary to excel in your precalculus studies efficiently. Let’s dive in and start mastering these concepts!