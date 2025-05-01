Analytical Chemistry
What is the pH of a solution with an H+ concentration of 1.0 x 10-3 M?
Calculate the ionic strength of a solution containing 0.05 M CaCl2.
Calculate the pH of a saturated solution of Mg(OH)2 in 0.1 M NaCl, given Ksp = 1.8 x 10-11 and activity coefficient for OH- is 0.90.
What happens to the pH of pure water as temperature increases?
A solution contains 0.1 M KCl. The activity coefficient for K+ at this ionic strength is 0.85. Calculate the effective concentration of K+ for pH calculations.