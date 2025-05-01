Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

What does the sign of Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) indicate about the spontaneity of a chemical reaction?
A negative ΔG indicates a spontaneous reaction, a positive ΔG indicates a non-spontaneous reaction, and ΔG equal to zero indicates the reaction is at equilibrium.
How is Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) related to the equilibrium constant (K) and the reaction quotient (Q)?
At equilibrium, ΔG = 0 and Q = K. For spontaneous reactions, ΔG < 0, K > 1, and Q < K. For non-spontaneous reactions, ΔG > 0, K < 1, and Q > K.
Why is Gibbs Free Energy more useful than enthalpy (ΔH) or entropy (ΔS) alone for predicting reaction spontaneity?
Gibbs Free Energy combines both enthalpy and entropy changes, allowing for a more complete prediction of spontaneity under specific conditions, whereas ΔH and ΔS alone do not account for both energy and disorder.
What is the equation for calculating Gibbs Free Energy under non-standard conditions?
ΔG = ΔG° + RT ln Q, where ΔG° is the standard Gibbs Free Energy change, R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and Q is the reaction quotient.
What are the standard conditions for calculating standard Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG°)?
Standard conditions are 1 atmosphere pressure, 1 molar concentration, and a temperature of 25°C (298 K).
