Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy quiz #1

Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy quiz #1
  • What does the sign of Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) indicate about the spontaneity of a chemical reaction?
    A negative ΔG indicates a spontaneous reaction, a positive ΔG indicates a non-spontaneous reaction, and ΔG equal to zero indicates the reaction is at equilibrium.
  • How is Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) related to the equilibrium constant (K) and the reaction quotient (Q)?
    At equilibrium, ΔG = 0 and Q = K. For spontaneous reactions, ΔG < 0, K > 1, and Q < K. For non-spontaneous reactions, ΔG > 0, K < 1, and Q > K.
  • Why is Gibbs Free Energy more useful than enthalpy (ΔH) or entropy (ΔS) alone for predicting reaction spontaneity?
    Gibbs Free Energy combines both enthalpy and entropy changes, allowing for a more complete prediction of spontaneity under specific conditions, whereas ΔH and ΔS alone do not account for both energy and disorder.
  • What is the equation for calculating Gibbs Free Energy under non-standard conditions?
    ΔG = ΔG° + RT ln Q, where ΔG° is the standard Gibbs Free Energy change, R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and Q is the reaction quotient.
  • What are the standard conditions for calculating standard Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG°)?
    Standard conditions are 1 atmosphere pressure, 1 molar concentration, and a temperature of 25°C (298 K).
