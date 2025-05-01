Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why are ICF (Initial, Change, Final) charts used instead of ICE (Initial, Change, Equilibrium) charts in strong acid-strong base titrations? ICF charts are used because strong acids and bases dissociate completely, so there is no equilibrium to consider. The reaction goes to completion, and calculations are based on moles rather than equilibrium concentrations.

How do you calculate the equivalence point volume in a strong acid-strong base titration? At the equivalence point, moles of acid equal moles of base. Use the formula: (molarity of acid) × (volume of acid) = (molarity of base) × (volume of base) to solve for the unknown volume.

What is the pH at the equivalence point of a strong acid-strong base titration at 25°C, and why? The pH at the equivalence point is 7 because the strong acid and strong base completely neutralize each other, forming water and a neutral salt that does not affect the pH.

How do you determine the pH before the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration? Before the equivalence point, the excess strong acid or base determines the pH. Calculate the moles of the excess reactant, divide by the total volume to get concentration, and use the negative logarithm to find pH (for acid) or pOH (for base), then convert to pH if needed.

What happens to the pH after the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration? After the equivalence point, there is excess strong acid or base. The pH is determined by the concentration of the excess strong acid (low pH) or strong base (high pH), calculated by dividing the remaining moles by the total solution volume.

Does the neutral salt formed at the equivalence point affect the pH in strong acid-strong base titrations? No, the neutral salt does not affect the pH if activity coefficients are ignored, because it does not hydrolyze to produce additional H+ or OH- ions.