Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Changes in the Mother and Newborn After Delivery
Preparation of breasts for lactation
Problem
Prolactin causes __________.
A
uterine contractions only
B
milk production by the breast tissue
C
myometrial contractions and let-down reflex
D
increased hCG excretion during the first month of pregnancy
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Breast anatomy and lactation | Reproductive system
by khanacademymedicine
1
53 views
Hide transcripts
Breastfeeding - Letdown Reflex
by khanacademymedicine
30 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.