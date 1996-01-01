Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fetal Development
Fetal circulation
Problem
The function of the ductus arteriosus is to __________.
A
deliver oxygen-rich blood to the liver
B
deliver oxygen-poor blood to the placenta
C
deliver oxygen-rich blood to the placenta
D
bypass the pulmonary circuit
E
bypass the coronary circuit
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Fetal Circulation (Before and After Birth)
by RegisteredNurseRN
1
94 views
Hide transcripts
Fetal circulation right before birth | Circulatory system physiology
by khanacademymedicine
62 views
Hide transcripts
Fetal Circulation (Foramen Ovale, Ductus Arteriosus, Ductus Venosus)
by AK LECTURES
60 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.