Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fertilization
Sperm capacitation and polyspermy
Problem
Sperm are known to bear __________ that respond to chemical stimuli that help them locate the oocyte.
A
tails
B
acrosomes
C
hydrolytic enzymes
D
olfactory receptors
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Fertilization
by Nucleus Medical Media
85 views
Hide transcripts
Reproductive System - Sex & Fertilization
by Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology
4
69 views
Hide transcripts
General Embryology - Detailed Animation On Fertilization
by Medical Animations
82 views
Hide transcripts
Insights Into Male Fertility Understanding Capacitation SD
by Androvia LifeSciences
80 views
Hide transcripts
Reproductive System - Fertilization
by Ninja Nerd
57 views
Hide transcripts
Egg, Sperm, and Fertilization
by khanacademymedicine
93 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.