23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
2:30 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
a. Describe the boundaries of the oral cavity. b. Why do you suppose its mucosa is stratified squamous epithelium rather than the more typical simple columnar epithelium?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review Digestive with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos