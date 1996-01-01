Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
16. System
Hormones from Other Organs
Enteroendocrine cells
Problem
Atrial natriuretic peptide is a hormone that is secreted by the __________ and targets the kidneys and adrenal cortex.
A
thymus
B
heart
C
lungs
D
stomach
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Endrocrine System Review
by Pearson
52 views
Hide transcripts
The Endocrine System
by Professor Dave Explains
71 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.