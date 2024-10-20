- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Emily, a 24-year-old medical student, is volunteering at a local hospital. She experienced sudden dizziness while observing a surgical procedure. The sight of blood made her collapse to the ground. She quickly regained consciousness within a minute but felt weak and disoriented afterward. What type of autonomous disorder is Emily likely experiencing in this situation?
In response to a potentially threatening situation, sympathetic activation likely results in:
The following includes the functions of the autonomic nervous system, except:
Which of the following statements accurately describes the role of the hypothalamus in autonomic nervous system regulation?
The primary function of the sympathetic nervous system is to trigger the body's fight or flight response. Which of the following is a result of sympathetic activation?
What is the primary purpose of increased perspiration during the activation of the sympathetic nervous system?
During activation of the sympathetic nervous system, which organ is stimulated, leading to the release of glucose and providing a rapid source of energy to meet the heightened demands of the body?
Donald was watching TV when a fast-food store commercial was shown and he started to salivate. Which division of the autonomic nervous system was responsible for making Donald salivate:
Which of the following is a G protein-coupled receptors that respond to acetylcholine released by postganglionic neurons of the parasympathetic nervous system?
Which of the following is the best statement that describes the parasympathetic nervous system:
If a neurotransmitter can cause hyperpolarization of the postsynaptic neuron, this neurotransmitter is considered a(n):
What happens when norepinephrine binds to alpha-adrenergic receptors on smooth muscle cells in blood vessel walls?
Which of the following neurotransmitters serves as the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system that helps regulate anxiety and has a calming effect by inhibiting neural activity?