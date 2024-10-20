14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Emily, a 24-year-old medical student, is volunteering at a local hospital. She experienced sudden dizziness while observing a surgical procedure. The sight of blood made her collapse to the ground. She quickly regained consciousness within a minute but felt weak and disoriented afterward. What type of autonomous disorder is Emily likely experiencing in this situation?
