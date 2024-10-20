Skip to main content
19. The Blood Vessels - Part 2 of 2
19. The Blood Vessels / Veins / Problem 4

The following diagram shows the large vein that returns deoxygenated blood from the upper body and upper extremities of the heart. This vein is called:
Diagram showing the superior vena cava returning deoxygenated blood to the heart.

