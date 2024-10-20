- Download the worksheet to save time writing
What part of the axial skeleton is divided into different regions, including cervical, thoracic, lumbar, sacral, and coccygeal?
The tailbone is composed of fused, four very small vertebrae called:
Which part of the intervertebral disc prevents bone-to-bone contact reducing the risk of possible injuries?
Name the cylindrical hollow tube in the vertebral column surrounded by the vertebral arches that houses the spinal cord.
The parts of the sternum include the following, except:
The S-shaped bone that connects the sternum to the scapula is called:
Which of the following parts of the scapula articulates with the arm bone?
The bone that runs alongside the ulna and is located on the thumb side of the forearm is called:
Identify the incorrectly matched pair.
Which of the following bones in the upper limb corresponds to the metatarsals of the lower limb?
This ball-and-socket joint of the hip is formed by the three bones of the pelvis:
Which of the following parts bears our weight while we sit?
The following bones make up the hip bone except:
The bone that is connected to the heel bones and works as a hinge between the tibia and fibula is called: