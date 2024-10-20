1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology / Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions / Problem 4

Barbie needs a kidney transplant but she was worried about possible scarring on her abdomen. She asked if it would be possible to make the incision on the left posterior lumbar region versus what the surgeon said of approaching through the left lower abdominal quadrant. Why do you think the surgeon suggested that location knowing that the kidney is located posteriorly?