Anatomy & Physiology 1 Final - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
12. The Central Nervous System / Introduction to the Central Nervous System / Problem 8
The contractile cells along the blood vessels that interact with endothelial cells and astrocytes, contributing to the regulation of blood flow and the integrity of the blood-brain barrier, is called:
Learn this concept