Cutis laxa is a rare connective tissue disorder where the skin becomes inelastic and hangs loosely in folds. Determine which component of the ECM is the most likely cause of this disorder:
Which protein in the ECM is known for its tensile strength and gives tissues their mechanical resistance to stretching?
Scleroderma, also known as systemic sclerosis, is a rare and chronic autoimmune disease that primarily affects the:
The ECM is a a complex and dynamic three-dimensional network of the following except:
What characteristic allows collagen fibers in dense regular connective tissue to provide strength?
What is the outermost layer of bone that provides a point of attachment for tendons and ligaments?
What is the primary function of blood as a specialized connective tissue?
Mature skeletal muscle fibers repair and regrow itself after injury by recruiting:
Which of the following muscles is most abundant in the human body?
Which of the following tissues is responsible for transmitting signals and information within the body?
This neuronal disease involves the gradual loss by apoptosis of dopamine-producing neurons, manifesting as tremors, postural stiffness, and loss of balance:
In the junction between the dermis and epidermis, there are projections that strengthen the adhesion between the two layers are called:
A renowned cyclist from Norway was participating in the Tour de France but midway through the race he collapsed. Paramedics quickly assessed the cyclist and found that he had the following symptoms: the skin was red, temperature of 103°F, tachycardia, and unconscious, and they determined it must be heat stroke. Knowing that it was 100°F that day what could be the reason for his collapse:
These skin cells are found in the basal layer of the epidermis, oval-shaped, and their membrane interacts with nerve endings in the skin with synapse-like structures, and essential for light touch sensation:
Which of the following layers of the epidermis is located between the stratum granulosum and stratum basale?
Which of the following can hold water molecules within the skin, maintaining hydration and promoting plumpness?
Which of the following statements about the role of the hypodermis in thermoregulation is accurate?
The sebaceous glands release sebum through holocrine secretion. What condition is associated with the inflammation of the pilosebaceous unit:
Which of the following statements about hair and nails is true?
What is the pale crescent structure that is formed near the nail root as a result of obscured blood vessels?
How does calcitonin lower blood calcium levels?
Which of the following bone types has a porous and latticed structure?
About one third of the bones weight is made up of:
Red marrow is the primary site for:
Which of the following is an example of irregular bones?
The following are the primary functions of long bones except: