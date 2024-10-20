Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
When muscles are inactive due to paralysis, there is a lack of mechanical stress on the bones, which leads to a decrease in bone mass and density. This condition is known as:
Which of the following supplies blood and contains nerve fibers?
The trabeculae can be found in what bone/s:
Identify the incorrect statement about changes in the skeleton from birth to adulthood.
What is the primary function of fontanels in an infant's skull?
Scoliosis is one of the major types of spine curvature disorders. Which of the following correctly describes this condition?
The ribs that are indirectly attached to the sternum through the costal cartilage of the seventh rib are called:
A physician confirmed a patient's shoulder dislocation by examining his X-ray. What did the physician find on the X-ray that prompted this confirmation?
Professional pianists are more likely to develop which of the following conditions?
This ball-and-socket joint of the hip is formed by the three bones of the pelvis:
Which of the following is an example of sesamoid bone that can be found in the lower limb?
Which of the following statements is true about the knee joint?
The primary function of the patella is to protect the:
What happens to the sutures of the skull as an individual matures into adulthood?
Synchondroses are cartilaginous joints that are:
The small, thin, and fluid-filled pockets in connective tissue that are located around most synovial joints and help reduce friction are called:
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a progressive genetic condition that affects the muscles, causing muscle weakness. How do genetic diseases like DMD affect the muscles:
Which of the following accurately describes the structure of gap junctions in cardiac muscle cells?
Which protein covers the active sites of actin in resting muscle fibers?
Identify the incorrectly matched pair.
Which of the following muscles originates from the back of the pelvis and inserts into the femur and is also responsible for hip extension?
How does regular stretching contribute to muscle elasticity?
Which of the following is an example of a first-class lever in the human body?
Which muscle type typically produces more tension due to its greater number of muscle fibers?
Which of the following muscles is not an extensor at the elbow?