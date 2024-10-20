Which of the following processes does not facilitate the movement of materials across the capillary walls?
Lactate generated by tissue cells leads to the dilation of the precapillary sphincter. This is an example of:
Which of the following histological characteristics makes capillaries suited for their function?
What substance leaks out of capillaries due to the normal pressure exerted by the heart and osmotic pressure at the cellular level:
This type of capillary allows for the exchange of large molecules and even cells:
Which of the following controls the flow of blood in the capillary beds?