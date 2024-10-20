- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
When sodium intake is high, the kidneys increase sodium excretion to maintain balance. Conversely, when sodium intake is low, the kidneys reduce sodium excretion to conserve sodium and prevent a deficit. Which of the following hormones directly affects the excretion of sodium in urine?
Mr Shayan an otherwise healthy individual developed diarrhea 7 days ago. He complained about 12-14 episodes of watery stools each day. He is reluctant to take medical care and has been using home remedies to treat diarrhea. Last night he presented in the A&E department with severe cardiac arrhythmia. Which of the following could be a possible explanation for his arrhythmia?
Angiotensin II can stimulate the adrenal gland to release a hormone that increases the reabsorption of sodium ions in the kidney. This hormone is called:
Which of the following substances is most likely to be an electrolyte?
Which ion primarily moves out of the cell through ion channels during the repolarization phase of the action potential in neurons?
Solutions with high conductivity typically contain ions that can freely move and carry electric charge. Which of the following solutions can you expect to have high conductivity?
Which of the following is a consequence of increased sodium ion concentration in the ECF?