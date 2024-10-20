26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance / Electrolyte Balance / Problem 2

Mr Shayan an otherwise healthy individual developed diarrhea 7 days ago. He complained about 12-14 episodes of watery stools each day. He is reluctant to take medical care and has been using home remedies to treat diarrhea. Last night he presented in the A&E department with severe cardiac arrhythmia. Which of the following could be a possible explanation for his arrhythmia?