17. The Blood / Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin / Problem 6

A 40-year-old patient presents with symptoms of persistent fatigue, pale skin, and frequent infections. Laboratory tests reveal significantly low levels of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Further examination of the bone marrow reveals a significant reduction in cellularity, with fatty tissue replacing the normal hematopoietic cells. What type of anemia is this patient most likely experiencing?