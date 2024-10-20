Suppose a pill contains a combination of a stimulant and a compound that blocks glycine receptors. Based on its given action mechanism, which of the following will be experienced by the patient if the pill is taken at an excessive dosage?
Glutamate can cause depolarization of the postsynaptic neuron, thus, making it more likely to fire an action potential. Glutamate is therefore considered a(n):
Acetylcholinesterase can break down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine (ACh) into choline and acetic acid, thereby terminating the signal transmission at the neuromuscular junction. What will be its effect on the muscle cell?
The following are examples of amino acid neurotransmitters except:
Nicotine stimulates the sympathetic nervous system leading to an increased release of catecholamines such as adrenaline. This results in:
During the transmission of nerve impulses in the cholinergic synapse, what happens after acetylcholine molecules diffuse across the synaptic cleft?
Anticholinergic drugs possess the capability to impede the activity of acetylcholine. Which of the following states the effect of anticholinergic drugs on the parasympathetic nervous system?