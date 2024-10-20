What enzyme is released by the JG cells when the GFR is low:
Determine which of the following statements concerning extrinsic regulation of GFR is inaccurate.
Mrs. Johnson, a 65-year-old woman with hypertension, has been prescribed diuretic medication by her doctor to help manage her blood pressure. She noticed an increase in her urine output after starting the medication. All of the following are effects of diuretics, except:
Which of the following statements about drinking a solution of mannitol is incorrect?
The GFR of hypertensive patients is monitored consistently because:
What is the primary consequence of blocking angiotensin-II receptors on blood vessels?
Mrs. Patel, a 65-year-old woman with a history of hypertension and diabetes, visits the clinic for her regular check-up. Her blood pressure has been well controlled with medication, and her blood glucose levels are within the target range. However, her recent lab results indicate that her glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is 15 ml/min, indicating a significantly low GFR. What immediate action could be recommended for her?