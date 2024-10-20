25. The Urinary System / Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration / Problem 7

Mrs. Patel, a 65-year-old woman with a history of hypertension and diabetes, visits the clinic for her regular check-up. Her blood pressure has been well controlled with medication, and her blood glucose levels are within the target range. However, her recent lab results indicate that her glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is 15 ml/min, indicating a significantly low GFR. What immediate action could be recommended for her?