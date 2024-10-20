The "sitting bones" are part of which bone in the pelvic girdle?
Which of the following parts of the ilium is characterized by a large, concave inner surface?
The obturator foramen is a large, oval opening in the pelvis, formed by which of the following bones?
The pelvic brim also known as the linea terminalis is formed by the following, except:
Mrs. Johnson, an 80-year-old woman, recently experienced a fall at home and sustained a hip fracture. She is admitted to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The orthopedic surgeon determines that she has a displaced intracapsular fracture of the left femoral neck.
Identify the specific type of hip fracture Mrs. Johnson has.
Which of the following is an age-related change occurring in the pelvic girdle?