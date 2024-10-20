Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions definitions

Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions definitions
  • Abdominopelvic Quadrants
    Four sections of the abdominopelvic area divided by vertical and horizontal lines through the navel.
  • Right Upper Quadrant
    One of the four quadrants, located on the body's right side above the navel.
  • Left Upper Quadrant
    One of the four quadrants, located on the body's left side above the navel.
  • Right Lower Quadrant
    One of the four quadrants, located on the body's right side below the navel.
  • Left Lower Quadrant
    One of the four quadrants, located on the body's left side below the navel.
  • Abdominopelvic Regions
    Nine sections of the abdominopelvic area formed by a tic-tac-toe board layout.
  • Hypochondriac Region
    Located below the ribs, on the top left and right of the abdominopelvic regions.
  • Lumbar Region
    Located in the middle left and right of the abdominopelvic regions, associated with the lower back.
  • Inguinal Region
    Located at the bottom left and right of the abdominopelvic regions, associated with the groin.
  • Epigastric Region
    Located above the stomach in the center of the abdominopelvic regions.
  • Umbilical Region
    Located around the navel in the center of the abdominopelvic regions.
  • Hypogastric Region
    Located below the stomach in the center of the abdominopelvic regions.
  • Navel
    The central point of reference for dividing the abdominopelvic area into quadrants and regions.
  • Greek and Latin Roots
    The basis for naming the abdominopelvic regions, indicating their anatomical position.
  • Anatomists
    Professionals who prefer the detailed division of the abdominopelvic regions for specificity.