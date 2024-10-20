Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions definitions Flashcards
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions definitions
- Abdominopelvic QuadrantsFour sections of the abdominopelvic area divided by vertical and horizontal lines through the navel.
- Right Upper QuadrantOne of the four quadrants, located on the body's right side above the navel.
- Left Upper QuadrantOne of the four quadrants, located on the body's left side above the navel.
- Right Lower QuadrantOne of the four quadrants, located on the body's right side below the navel.
- Left Lower QuadrantOne of the four quadrants, located on the body's left side below the navel.
- Abdominopelvic RegionsNine sections of the abdominopelvic area formed by a tic-tac-toe board layout.
- Hypochondriac RegionLocated below the ribs, on the top left and right of the abdominopelvic regions.
- Lumbar RegionLocated in the middle left and right of the abdominopelvic regions, associated with the lower back.
- Inguinal RegionLocated at the bottom left and right of the abdominopelvic regions, associated with the groin.
- Epigastric RegionLocated above the stomach in the center of the abdominopelvic regions.
- Umbilical RegionLocated around the navel in the center of the abdominopelvic regions.
- Hypogastric RegionLocated below the stomach in the center of the abdominopelvic regions.
- NavelThe central point of reference for dividing the abdominopelvic area into quadrants and regions.
- Greek and Latin RootsThe basis for naming the abdominopelvic regions, indicating their anatomical position.
- AnatomistsProfessionals who prefer the detailed division of the abdominopelvic regions for specificity.