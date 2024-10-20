Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Abdominopelvic Quadrants Four sections of the abdominopelvic area divided by vertical and horizontal lines through the navel.

Right Upper Quadrant One of the four quadrants, located on the body's right side above the navel.

Left Upper Quadrant One of the four quadrants, located on the body's left side above the navel.

Right Lower Quadrant One of the four quadrants, located on the body's right side below the navel.

Left Lower Quadrant One of the four quadrants, located on the body's left side below the navel.

Abdominopelvic Regions Nine sections of the abdominopelvic area formed by a tic-tac-toe board layout.

Hypochondriac Region Located below the ribs, on the top left and right of the abdominopelvic regions.

Lumbar Region Located in the middle left and right of the abdominopelvic regions, associated with the lower back.

Inguinal Region Located at the bottom left and right of the abdominopelvic regions, associated with the groin.

Epigastric Region Located above the stomach in the center of the abdominopelvic regions.

Umbilical Region Located around the navel in the center of the abdominopelvic regions.

Hypogastric Region Located below the stomach in the center of the abdominopelvic regions.

Navel The central point of reference for dividing the abdominopelvic area into quadrants and regions.

Greek and Latin Roots The basis for naming the abdominopelvic regions, indicating their anatomical position.