1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
1
concept
The 4 Abdominopelvic Quadrants
3m
2
example
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions Example 1
3m
3
ProblemProblem
Identify two organs of the upper left quadrant. You may use the diagram for reference.
A
Liver & gallbladder.
B
Large intestine & appendix.
C
Stomach & spleen.
D
Large intestine & bladder.
4
ProblemProblem
Tenderness in the lower right quadrant could indicate what? You may use the diagram for reference.
A
Gall stones.
B
Appendicitis.
C
Acid reflux.
D
Hepatitis (infection of the liver).
5
concept
The 9 Abdominopelvic Regions
4m
6
example
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions Example 2
2m
7
ProblemProblem
How would you name the region that is in the center and top of the abdomen?
A
Umbilical region.
B
Hypogastric region.
C
Epigastric region.
D
Inguinal region.
8
ProblemProblem
Your lab instructor tells you to make an incision in the hypogastric region find a specific organ. What organ might you be trying to locate? You may use the diagram as a reference.
A
Bladder.
B
Large intestine.
C
Liver.
D
Stomach.