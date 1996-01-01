Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
The 4 Abdominopelvic Quadrants

Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions Example 1

Problem

Identify two organs of the upper left quadrant. You may use the diagram for reference.


Diagram of the trunk from the front showing internal organs.

Problem

Tenderness in the lower right quadrant could indicate what? You may use the diagram for reference.


The 9 Abdominopelvic Regions

Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions Example 2

Problem

How would you name the region that is in the center and top of the abdomen?

Problem

Your lab instructor tells you to make an incision in the hypogastric region find a specific organ. What organ might you be trying to locate? You may use the diagram as a reference.


