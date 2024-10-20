Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions quiz Flashcards

Which of the following characteristics do not belong to the lumbar region? A) Located in the lower back B) Part of the abdominopelvic regions C) Contains the stomach D) Positioned in the middle of the abdominopelvic regions
C) Contains the stomach
In which sequence should the nurse perform the abdominal assessment? A) Inspection, Palpation, Percussion, Auscultation B) Inspection, Auscultation, Percussion, Palpation C) Palpation, Inspection, Auscultation, Percussion D) Auscultation, Percussion, Inspection, Palpation
B) Inspection, Auscultation, Percussion, Palpation
The stomach is located in which abdominal quadrant?
Left Upper Quadrant (LUQ)
Which quadrant houses the appendix?
Right Lower Quadrant (RLQ)
Which organs are located in the upper right quadrant? Select all that apply. A) Liver B) Stomach C) Gallbladder D) Spleen
A) Liver, C) Gallbladder
In the rule of nines, what is the purpose of this method?
The rule of nines is used to estimate the total body surface area affected by burns.
Which abdominal region is above the hypogastric region?
Umbilical region
The RUQ contains which structure? A) Spleen B) Liver C) Appendix D) Stomach
B) Liver
The left hypochondriac region of the abdomen is in which quadrant of the abdomen?
Left Upper Quadrant (LUQ)
Where is the hypogastric region located?
Below the umbilical region, in the center of the lower abdomen
Which quadrant contains part of the large intestine?
All four quadrants contain parts of the large intestine.
During an abdominal assessment, what is the correct order of examination techniques?
Inspection, Auscultation, Percussion, Palpation
In which of the following quadrants would you find the colon?
The colon is found in all four quadrants.
Which abdominal region is part of all four quadrants?
Umbilical region
What is the quadrant that contains most of the stomach?
Left Upper Quadrant (LUQ)
What organ is contained in the RUQ?
Liver
In which quadrant would you find the liver?
Right Upper Quadrant (RUQ)
Which quadrant contains the stomach and the spleen?
Left Upper Quadrant (LUQ)
In which of the four major quadrants of the abdomen would the gallbladder be found?
Right Upper Quadrant (RUQ)
In which abdominal quadrant is the spleen located?