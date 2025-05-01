What types of MHC molecules do dendritic cells possess? Dendritic cells possess both MHC class 1 and MHC class 2 molecules.

Which T cell type is activated by MHC class 1 on dendritic cells? MHC class 1 activates naive cytotoxic T cells.

Which T cell type is activated by MHC class 2 on dendritic cells? MHC class 2 activates naive helper T cells.

What happens to T cells after activation by dendritic cells? Activated T cells proliferate and differentiate into effector T cells or memory T cells.

When do dendritic cells produce co-stimulatory molecules? Dendritic cells produce co-stimulatory molecules only when presenting harmful antigens.

What is the function of co-stimulatory molecules in T cell activation? Co-stimulatory molecules signal danger to naive T cells, enhancing their activation.