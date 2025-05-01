Skip to main content
Back

Activation of T Lymphocytes quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What types of MHC molecules do dendritic cells possess?
    Dendritic cells possess both MHC class 1 and MHC class 2 molecules.
  • Which T cell type is activated by MHC class 1 on dendritic cells?
    MHC class 1 activates naive cytotoxic T cells.
  • Which T cell type is activated by MHC class 2 on dendritic cells?
    MHC class 2 activates naive helper T cells.
  • What happens to T cells after activation by dendritic cells?
    Activated T cells proliferate and differentiate into effector T cells or memory T cells.
  • When do dendritic cells produce co-stimulatory molecules?
    Dendritic cells produce co-stimulatory molecules only when presenting harmful antigens.
  • What is the function of co-stimulatory molecules in T cell activation?
    Co-stimulatory molecules signal danger to naive T cells, enhancing their activation.
  • What is required for naive T cell activation?
    Naive T cells require both a harmful antigen and co-stimulatory molecules for activation.
  • What happens if a dendritic cell presents a harmless antigen?
    If a harmless antigen is presented, dendritic cells do not produce co-stimulatory molecules.
  • What is the fate of naive T cells exposed to harmless antigens without co-stimulatory molecules?
    Naive T cells become anergic (unresponsive) and undergo apoptosis.
  • Why is it important for T cells to become anergic in response to harmless antigens?
    This prevents immune responses against harmless antigens, protecting healthy host cells.
  • What does the term 'anergic' mean in the context of T cells?
    Anergic refers to T cells that are unresponsive and do not activate.
  • What is the outcome for anergic T cells?
    Anergic T cells undergo apoptosis, eliminating them from the immune system.
  • How does the comic strip illustrate T cell activation?
    It shows harmful antigens activating T cells, while harmless antigens lead to T cell inactivation.
  • What immune response is generated when T cells are activated by harmful antigens?
    Activated T cells generate an immune response to eliminate the dangerous antigen.
  • What ensures that the immune system targets only dangerous antigens?
    The requirement for co-stimulatory molecules and harmful antigens ensures only dangerous antigens are targeted.