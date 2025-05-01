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What types of MHC molecules do dendritic cells possess? Dendritic cells possess both MHC class 1 and MHC class 2 molecules. Which T cell type is activated by MHC class 1 on dendritic cells? MHC class 1 activates naive cytotoxic T cells. Which T cell type is activated by MHC class 2 on dendritic cells? MHC class 2 activates naive helper T cells. What happens to T cells after activation by dendritic cells? Activated T cells proliferate and differentiate into effector T cells or memory T cells. When do dendritic cells produce co-stimulatory molecules? Dendritic cells produce co-stimulatory molecules only when presenting harmful antigens. What is the function of co-stimulatory molecules in T cell activation? Co-stimulatory molecules signal danger to naive T cells, enhancing their activation. What is required for naive T cell activation? Naive T cells require both a harmful antigen and co-stimulatory molecules for activation. What happens if a dendritic cell presents a harmless antigen? If a harmless antigen is presented, dendritic cells do not produce co-stimulatory molecules. What is the fate of naive T cells exposed to harmless antigens without co-stimulatory molecules? Naive T cells become anergic (unresponsive) and undergo apoptosis. Why is it important for T cells to become anergic in response to harmless antigens? This prevents immune responses against harmless antigens, protecting healthy host cells. What does the term 'anergic' mean in the context of T cells? Anergic refers to T cells that are unresponsive and do not activate. What is the outcome for anergic T cells? Anergic T cells undergo apoptosis, eliminating them from the immune system. How does the comic strip illustrate T cell activation? It shows harmful antigens activating T cells, while harmless antigens lead to T cell inactivation. What immune response is generated when T cells are activated by harmful antigens? Activated T cells generate an immune response to eliminate the dangerous antigen. What ensures that the immune system targets only dangerous antigens? The requirement for co-stimulatory molecules and harmful antigens ensures only dangerous antigens are targeted.
Activation of T Lymphocytes quiz
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