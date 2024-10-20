Activation Pathways of the Complement System quiz Flashcards
Activation Pathways of the Complement System quiz
What are the three pathways that activate the complement system?
The three pathways that activate the complement system are the alternative pathway, the lectin pathway, and the classical pathway.How is the alternative pathway of the complement system activated?
The alternative pathway is activated when C3b binds to the surface molecules of invading microbes.What role do mannose-binding lectins play in the lectin pathway?
Mannose-binding lectins bind to specific arrangements of mannose on bacterial and fungal cell surfaces, activating the lectin pathway.How does the classical pathway of the complement system get activated?
The classical pathway is activated by antibodies binding to antigens on the surface of microbes.What is the function of C3 convertase in the complement system?
C3 convertase cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, leading to immune responses such as inflammation, opsonization, or cell lysis.What immune responses are triggered by C3a and C3b?
C3a leads to inflammation, while C3b can lead to opsonization or cell lysis of microbes.How does the alternative pathway amplify the immune response?
The alternative pathway amplifies the immune response by cleaving more C3 to create more C3b that can bind to microbes.What is the role of antibodies in the classical pathway?
Antibodies bind to antigens on the surface of microbes, activating the classical pathway and leading to the formation of C3 convertase.What is the significance of the complement system in immunity?
The complement system is part of innate immunity but complements adaptive immune responses by enhancing inflammation, opsonization, and cell lysis.