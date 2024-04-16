Activation Pathways of the Complement System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Alternative Pathway
In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the activation pathways of the complement system. And so first, we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that the activation of the complement system can occur by one of three different pathways. The first pathway is going to be the alternative pathway. The second pathway is going to be the lectin pathway. And the third pathway is going to be the classical pathway. Now, although these three pathways will differ in the initiation for how they activate the complement system. Notice that all three of these pathways will all converge at the formation of the enzyme C three converse and the formation of C three converse ultimately will allow for the generation of an immune response such as opsonization, microbe cell lysis or inflammation. Now, moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these three activation pathways of the complement system in their own separate videos starting with the alternative pathway here in this video. And so the alternative pathway once again is a pathway that is capable of activating the complement system. And so the alternative pathway is activated when the complement system protein C three B binds to the surface molecules of invading microbes. And so there's always going to be some low levels of C three B available within the cell. And those low levels of C three B are capable of binding to the surface molecules of invading microbes. And when they bind to the surface molecules of invading microbes, they can trigger activation through the alternative pathway. So binding of the C three B will ultimately attract additional complement system proteins to bind and eventually it will lead to the formation of the enzyme C three converse. And once again, we know that C three converse will hydrolyze C three into C three A as well as C three B. And again, C three B uh after uh C three converse, uh C three B will be in high level. So there will be high levels of C three B after C three converse formation. Whereas before C three converse formation, C three B levels are going to be low. Uh And so we know that uh the formation of high levels of C three A and C three B will lead to the additional steps of the activation cascade. And uh this all this pathway can be amplified by cleaving more C three uh to create more C three B that can bind to the micro. And so uh this C three B can bind to more micro which ultimately amplifies the pathway. And that can amplify the immune responses. And so, taking a look at this image down below right here again, we're showing you the complement system and the complement system can be activated by the alternative pathway. And that leads to the formation of C three converse, which is capable of converting C three into C three C and C three AC three A leads to inflammation. Whereas C three B can lead to oxidization or cell lysis of microbes. And so over here, on the right hand side, we're showing you that the alternative pathway is specifically going to be activated and triggered by the molecule C three B. And this complement system fragment C three B is found in low levels. And so it's capable of binding to microbes and upon C three B binding to the surface of microbes, it will ultimately lead to the formation of C three converse, leading ultimately to high levels of C three B and C three A which can trigger those immune responses. And so really the biggest thing that you should note here about the alternative pathway is that it is triggered by the complement system protein C three B. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the alternative pathway. And as we move forward, we'll get to talk about the other pathways of compliment system activation, including the lectin pathway and the classical pathway. So I'll see you all in our next video.
2
Problem
Problem
The initiation pathways of the complement system result in the formation of C3 convertase and the cleaving of C3 into C3a & C3b. Where does C3b in the alternative pathway come from if C3 convertase has not yet been created?
A
C3 can spontaneously cleave into C3a and C3b.
B
C3 convertase can spontaneously form and in turn cleave C3 into C3a and C3b.
C
Many microbes already have C3b embedded in their plasma membranes.
3
Problem
Problem
The alternative pathway resulting in the formation of C3 convertase and the splitting of C3 into C3a and C3b. C3a triggers the inflammatory response. What is the function of C3b created by the alternative pathway?
A
Opsonization of invading microbes.
B
Cell lysis of invading microbes.
C
Binding to invading microbes further stimulating the alternative pathway.
D
Combing with other complement proteins to form the inflammasome.
E
A and B.
F
C and D.
G
A, B, and C.
4
concept
Lectin Pathway
In this video, we're going to briefly discuss the lectin pathway, which is the second pathway of activating the complement system. And so the lectin pathway activates the complement system using pattern recognition molecules that are called Manno binding lectins. Now, these Manno's binding lectins are commonly abbreviated as MBLS. And so these Manno's binding lectins or MBLS are lectins themselves. And recall from our previous lesson videos that lectins are proteins that bind carbohydrates. And so these nanos binding lectins or MBLS are lectins that bind to specific arrangements of nanos, which is a specific type of carbohydrate. And so this manos carbohydrate is commonly found on bacterial and fungal cell surfaces. And so these MBLS will bind to the manners on the cell surface of bacteria and fungi. Now, these bound MBLS will interact with fragments of activated complement proteins, ultimately forming what we call the C three converse enzyme. And so we know that the C three converse enzyme is going to cleave C three into C three B and C three A. And that will lead to these immune responses such as inflammation, cell lysis of the microbes or opsonization. And so notice over here on the left hand side, we're showing you our map of the complement system and it can be activated by the lectin pathway, which uses these nanos binding lectins or mbls. And that will ultimately lead to the formation of C three converse as we just discussed. And so over here on the right hand side, we're showing you the lectin pathway, which again is going to be using these MBLS, these manos binding lectins, which again are these proteins that you can see right here in this image that bind to mannose on the surface of microbes. And so, uh the manos in this image uh is being represented by this little green structure. And again, it is found on the surface of microbes. And so when the Manno's binding lectin binds to the mannose, again, it is capable of activating this lectin pathway, ultimately leading to a cascade of events that leads to the formation of C three convert. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the lectin pathway and how it activates the complement system using MBLS. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. And then we'll get to talk about the classical pathway of compliment system activation. So I'll see you all in our next video.
5
Problem
Problem
Which of the following choices would not be able to stimulate the lectin pathway of the complement system?
A
Flu virus with lectins found in the viral membrane.
B
E. coli with mannose found in the bacterium’s cell walls.
C
Yeast with mannose found in the fungi’s cell walls.
6
concept
Classical Pathway
In this video, we're going to briefly introduce the classical pathway, which is the third activation pathway of the complement system. And so this classical pathway is capable of activating the complement system by using antibodies that are created in adaptive immunity. And so really, this classical pathway is the whole reason for why the complement system is called the complement system. And this is because although the complement system is considered part of innate immunity, it does complement the adaptive immune responses. And that's because antibodies are part of adaptive immune responses and this classical pathway will use antibodies to activate the complement system. And so first, we need to recall a few terms such as the term antigens, which refers to any toxin or foreign substance that induces an antibody immune response. And the term antibody which refers to y shaped proteins that can recognize and bind to an antigen. And so, during the classical pathway, what happens is antibodies that are generated in adaptive immunity will bind to antigens on the surface of microbes. And those antibodies that are bound to the surface of microbes can then interact with other activated complement proteins in a cascade of events that ultimately leads to the formation of the enzyme C three converse. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here, on the left hand side, notice we're showing you our map of the lesson on the complement system. And again, we're focusing on the activation pathways, specifically the classical pathway here. And uh the classical pathway is going to utilize antibodies created in adaptive immunity. And these Y shaped proteins, these antibodies, they will bind to antigens on the surface of microbes and those bound antibodies will interact to form C three convert. So the classical pathway which uses antibodies and complements the adaptive immune system leads to the formation of C three converse. And we know from our previous lesson videos that the enzyme C three converse will cleave the inactive complement system protein C 32 C three A and C three B. And through a cascade of events that will lead to these responses, immune responses such as inflammation, cell lysis of the microbes and or oxidization. And so over here on the right, we're focusing specifically on this classical pathway. And again, the classical pathway is going to utilize antibodies, these Y shaped proteins uh that are formed in adaptive immunity and these antibodies will bind to antigens on the surface of the microbes. And so notice that these microbes that you see down below, they have these antigens on their surface. And the antibodies, these Y shaped proteins right here uh that are produced during adaptive immunity, they will bind to these antigens and upon binding to the antigens, these antibodies will interact with a series of other complement system proteins that ultimately leads to the formation of C three converse and that can lead to eventually these immune responses. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the classical pathway and how it goes about activating the complement system. And so I'll see you all in our next video.
7
Problem
Problem
Which of the following is not a mechanism that triggers the complement system?
A
C3b binding to the surface of invading microbes.
B
Antibodies binding to antigens found in the surface of invading microbes.
C
Mannose-binding lectins binding to mannose on the surface of invading microbes.
D
C3 convertase binding to the surface of invading microbes.
8
Problem
Problem
Which of the following initiation pathways of the complement system specially complements and enhances the adaptive immune system?
A
Lectin pathway.
B
Classical pathway.
C
Alternative pathway.
D
Adaptive pathway.
9
Problem
Problem
Which of the following initiation pathways of the complement system specially binds to carbohydrate molecules that are uniquely found on bacterial and fungal cell surfaces?
A
Lectin pathway.
B
Classical pathway.
C
Alternative pathway.
D
Adaptive pathway.
