Active Transport definitions Flashcards

- Active TransportEnergy-requiring process moving molecules against concentration gradients.
- Primary Active TransportATP-driven process moving molecules from low to high concentration.
- Secondary Active TransportTransport powered by another molecule's concentration gradient.
- ATP HydrolysisChemical reaction breaking down ATP to release energy.
- Sodium-Potassium PumpMembrane protein exporting sodium and importing potassium ions.
- Concentration GradientDifference in molecule concentration across a space or membrane.
- AntiporterTransporter moving molecules in opposite directions across a membrane.
- Sodium-Glucose TransporterProtein using sodium gradient to transport glucose into cells.
- Membrane ProteinProtein facilitating molecule transport across cell membranes.
- Ion GradientVariation in ion concentration across a membrane.
- Cellular FunctionProcesses maintaining cell survival and activity.
- Plasma MembraneCell boundary controlling molecule entry and exit.
- Energy SourceOrigin of power for cellular processes, like ATP.
- Molecule TransportMovement of molecules across cell membranes.
- IntracellularLocated or occurring within a cell.