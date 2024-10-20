Skip to main content
Active Transport definitions Flashcards

Active Transport definitions
  • Active Transport
    Energy-requiring process moving molecules against concentration gradients.
  • Primary Active Transport
    ATP-driven process moving molecules from low to high concentration.
  • Secondary Active Transport
    Transport powered by another molecule's concentration gradient.
  • ATP Hydrolysis
    Chemical reaction breaking down ATP to release energy.
  • Sodium-Potassium Pump
    Membrane protein exporting sodium and importing potassium ions.
  • Concentration Gradient
    Difference in molecule concentration across a space or membrane.
  • Antiporter
    Transporter moving molecules in opposite directions across a membrane.
  • Sodium-Glucose Transporter
    Protein using sodium gradient to transport glucose into cells.
  • Membrane Protein
    Protein facilitating molecule transport across cell membranes.
  • Ion Gradient
    Variation in ion concentration across a membrane.
  • Cellular Function
    Processes maintaining cell survival and activity.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Cell boundary controlling molecule entry and exit.
  • Energy Source
    Origin of power for cellular processes, like ATP.
  • Molecule Transport
    Movement of molecules across cell membranes.
  • Intracellular
    Located or occurring within a cell.