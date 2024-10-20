Active Transport definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Active Transport Energy-requiring process moving molecules against concentration gradients.

Primary Active Transport ATP-driven process moving molecules from low to high concentration.

Secondary Active Transport Transport powered by another molecule's concentration gradient.

ATP Hydrolysis Chemical reaction breaking down ATP to release energy.

Sodium-Potassium Pump Membrane protein exporting sodium and importing potassium ions.

Concentration Gradient Difference in molecule concentration across a space or membrane.

Antiporter Transporter moving molecules in opposite directions across a membrane.

Sodium-Glucose Transporter Protein using sodium gradient to transport glucose into cells.

Membrane Protein Protein facilitating molecule transport across cell membranes.

Ion Gradient Variation in ion concentration across a membrane.

Cellular Function Processes maintaining cell survival and activity.

Plasma Membrane Cell boundary controlling molecule entry and exit.

Energy Source Origin of power for cellular processes, like ATP.

Molecule Transport Movement of molecules across cell membranes.