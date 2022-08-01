Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
1
concept

Active Transport

clock
2m
2
concept

Primary Active Transport

clock
2m
3
example

Active Transport Example 1

clock
3m
4
Problem
Problem

The force driving simple diffusion is ________, while the energy source for active transport is ________.

5
concept

Primary Active Transport: Na+/K+ Pump

clock
6m
6
Problem
Problem

A sodium-potassium pump ________.

7
Problem
Problem

Which of the following defines the type of transport by the sodium-potassium pump?

8
concept

Secondary Active Transport

clock
7m
9
Problem
Problem

How are primary and secondary active transport related?

