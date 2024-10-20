Active Transport quiz Flashcards
The sodium pump would be most active in cells of which of the following structures: kidney tubules, neurons, muscle cells, or liver cells?
The sodium pump would be most active in kidney tubules, neurons, and muscle cells, as these structures require significant ion regulation for their functions.Which of the following membrane proteins is involved in active transport: channel proteins, carrier proteins, sodium-potassium pump, or receptor proteins?
The sodium-potassium pump is involved in active transport, as it moves ions against their concentration gradients using ATP.Which molecule is used as energy in active transport?
ATP is used as energy in active transport, particularly in primary active transport where it is directly hydrolyzed to move molecules against their concentration gradients.Why does active transport of molecules across a membrane require ATP?
Active transport requires ATP because it moves molecules against their concentration gradients, from areas of low concentration to high concentration, which is an energy-demanding process.Which of the following components of the cell membrane is responsible for active transport: phospholipids, cholesterol, glycoproteins, or transport proteins?
Transport proteins are responsible for active transport, as they facilitate the movement of molecules against their concentration gradients using energy.What is the main difference between primary and secondary active transport?
The main difference is that primary active transport is directly driven by ATP hydrolysis, while secondary active transport is driven by the concentration gradient of another molecule.How does the sodium-potassium pump function as an antiporter?
The sodium-potassium pump functions as an antiporter by exporting three sodium ions out of the cell and importing two potassium ions into the cell, moving them in opposite directions.What role does ATP play in the sodium-potassium pump?
ATP provides the energy required for the sodium-potassium pump to move sodium and potassium ions against their concentration gradients.How does secondary active transport utilize the concentration gradient of another molecule?
Secondary active transport uses the energy released from a molecule moving down its concentration gradient to power the transport of another molecule against its gradient.What is a classic example of secondary active transport?
A classic example of secondary active transport is the sodium-glucose transporter, where sodium's movement down its gradient powers glucose's transport into the cell.