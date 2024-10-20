Adaptation of Sensory Receptors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Adaptation Reduction in receptor sensitivity to a constant stimulus, conserving energy and maintaining neural health.

Phasic Receptors Fast adapting receptors that respond quickly to changes but reduce firing when the stimulus is constant.

Tonic Receptors Slow adapting receptors that provide a sustained response even when the stimulus is constant.

Peripheral Nervous System Part of the nervous system containing phasic and tonic receptors, responsible for sensory adaptation.

Thermoreceptors Receptors that detect temperature changes, exhibiting both phasic and tonic properties.

Nociceptors Pain receptors that provide a sustained response, crucial for awareness and behavioral adjustment.

Proprioceptors Receptors providing information about body position and movement, essential for spatial navigation.

Mechanoreceptors Receptors responding to pressure and vibration, exhibiting both phasic and tonic properties.

Neural Health State of the nervous system maintained by adaptation, preventing constant neuron firing.