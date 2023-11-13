13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Adaptation
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors Example 1
Problem
Which of the following is TRUE regarding phasic receptors?
Phasic receptors respond to sustained stimuli and maintain their firing rate.
Phasic receptors respond with a burst of action potentials when a stimulus is first applied and quickly adapt to the stimulus.
Phasic receptors adapt slowly to changes in stimulus intensity.
Phasic receptors exhibit continuous, constant firing in response to a stimulus.
Problem
Thermoreceptors tend to be phasic receptors because they:
Take a long time to respond to a temperature change.
Produce a generator potential.
Produce a receptor potential.
Alert us to changes in temperature but are less active when temperature is constant.