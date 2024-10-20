Skip to main content
Anatomical Planes & Sections definitions Flashcards

Anatomical Planes & Sections definitions
  • Anatomical Planes
    Imaginary lines dividing the body into sections for study and visualization.
  • Frontal Plane
    Divides the body into anterior and posterior sections, viewed from the front.
  • Sagittal Plane
    Divides the body into left and right sections, viewed from the side.
  • Midsagittal Plane
    A sagittal plane that cuts through the body's midline, creating equal halves.
  • Parasagittal Plane
    A sagittal plane that does not align with the midline, creating unequal sections.
  • Transverse Plane
    Divides the body into superior and inferior sections, viewed from the top.
  • Oblique Plane
    Cuts the body at an angle other than the standard axes, creating irregular sections.
  • Anatomical Sections
    Slices or images of the body made along anatomical planes for study.
  • Frontal Section
    A slice of the body viewed from the front, showing anterior and posterior parts.
  • Sagittal Section
    A slice of the body viewed from the side, showing left and right parts.
  • Transverse Section
    A slice of the body viewed from the top, typically round in appearance.
  • Oblique Section
    A slice of the body at an irregular angle, often oblong in shape.
  • Anterior
    Refers to the front part of the body in anatomical terminology.
  • Posterior
    Refers to the back part of the body in anatomical terminology.
  • Superior
    Refers to the upper part of the body in anatomical terminology.