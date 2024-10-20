Anatomical Planes & Sections definitions Flashcards
Anatomical Planes & Sections definitions
- Anatomical PlanesImaginary lines dividing the body into sections for study and visualization.
- Frontal PlaneDivides the body into anterior and posterior sections, viewed from the front.
- Sagittal PlaneDivides the body into left and right sections, viewed from the side.
- Midsagittal PlaneA sagittal plane that cuts through the body's midline, creating equal halves.
- Parasagittal PlaneA sagittal plane that does not align with the midline, creating unequal sections.
- Transverse PlaneDivides the body into superior and inferior sections, viewed from the top.
- Oblique PlaneCuts the body at an angle other than the standard axes, creating irregular sections.
- Anatomical SectionsSlices or images of the body made along anatomical planes for study.
- Frontal SectionA slice of the body viewed from the front, showing anterior and posterior parts.
- Sagittal SectionA slice of the body viewed from the side, showing left and right parts.
- Transverse SectionA slice of the body viewed from the top, typically round in appearance.
- Oblique SectionA slice of the body at an irregular angle, often oblong in shape.
- AnteriorRefers to the front part of the body in anatomical terminology.
- PosteriorRefers to the back part of the body in anatomical terminology.
- SuperiorRefers to the upper part of the body in anatomical terminology.