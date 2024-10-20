Anatomical Planes & Sections definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Anatomical Planes Imaginary lines dividing the body into sections for study and visualization.

Frontal Plane Divides the body into anterior and posterior sections, viewed from the front.

Sagittal Plane Divides the body into left and right sections, viewed from the side.

Midsagittal Plane A sagittal plane that cuts through the body's midline, creating equal halves.

Parasagittal Plane A sagittal plane that does not align with the midline, creating unequal sections.

Transverse Plane Divides the body into superior and inferior sections, viewed from the top.

Oblique Plane Cuts the body at an angle other than the standard axes, creating irregular sections.

Anatomical Sections Slices or images of the body made along anatomical planes for study.

Frontal Section A slice of the body viewed from the front, showing anterior and posterior parts.

Sagittal Section A slice of the body viewed from the side, showing left and right parts.

Transverse Section A slice of the body viewed from the top, typically round in appearance.

Oblique Section A slice of the body at an irregular angle, often oblong in shape.

Anterior Refers to the front part of the body in anatomical terminology.

Posterior Refers to the back part of the body in anatomical terminology.