1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Planes & Sections
1
Anatomical Planes

2
Anatomical Planes & Sections Example 1

3
What type of plane is shown in the image to the right?


4
You are asked to draw a plane that intersects only one leg. What type of plane could you draw?

5
Imagine a plane through the leg. If the shape formed where the leg intersects the plane is roughly a circle, what type of plane could make that shape?

6
Anatomical Sections

7
Anatomical Planes & Sections Example 2

8
 Imagine you are a doctor. You suspect your patient has an enlarged thyroid, so you order the following MRI scan of the neck. The image that was taken represents what type of section?


9
The CT scan on the right represents what type of section?


10
What type of section does this MRI show and how do you know?