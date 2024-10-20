Anatomical Planes & Sections quiz Flashcards

Which of the following planes divides the trunk of the animal into anterior and posterior sections? Options: A) Frontal plane, B) Sagittal plane, C) Transverse plane, D) Oblique plane
A) Frontal plane
Which plane divides the body into superior and inferior portions? Options: A) Frontal plane, B) Sagittal plane, C) Transverse plane, D) Oblique plane
C) Transverse plane
Which of the following is the inferior transverse plane of the abdominal region? Options: A) Frontal plane, B) Sagittal plane, C) Transverse plane, D) Oblique plane
C) Transverse plane
Which plane divides the body into left and right sides? Options: A) Frontal plane, B) Sagittal plane, C) Transverse plane, D) Oblique plane
B) Sagittal plane
Which plane divides the body into right and left halves? Options: A) Frontal plane, B) Midsagittal plane, C) Transverse plane, D) Oblique plane
B) Midsagittal plane
Which body plane divides the body into equal left and right halves? Options: A) Frontal plane, B) Midsagittal plane, C) Transverse plane, D) Oblique plane
B) Midsagittal plane
The transverse plane divides the body into what two halves? Options: A) Anterior and posterior, B) Left and right, C) Superior and inferior, D) Oblique
C) Superior and inferior
Which body plane divides the body into the top and bottom halves? Options: A) Frontal plane, B) Sagittal plane, C) Transverse plane, D) Oblique plane
C) Transverse plane
The body is divided into how many major anatomical planes? Options: A) 2, B) 3, C) 4, D) 5
C) 4
How does the midsagittal plane divide the body? Options: A) Anterior and posterior, B) Left and right, C) Superior and inferior, D) Equal left and right halves
D) Equal left and right halves
Which of the following best describes a sagittal plane? Options: A) Divides the body into anterior and posterior sections, B) Divides the body into left and right sections, C) Divides the body into superior and inferior sections, D) Divides the body at an angle
B) Divides the body into left and right sections
What is a vertical section through the body called? Options: A) Frontal section, B) Sagittal section, C) Transverse section, D) Oblique section
B) Sagittal section
Which body plane divides the body into equal portions? Options: A) Frontal plane, B) Midsagittal plane, C) Transverse plane, D) Oblique plane
B) Midsagittal plane
The frontal plane divides the body into which of the following portions? Options: A) Anterior and posterior, B) Left and right, C) Superior and inferior, D) Oblique
A) Anterior and posterior
Which body plane separates the right and left sides of the body? Options: A) Frontal plane, B) Sagittal plane, C) Transverse plane, D) Oblique plane