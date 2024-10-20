Anatomical Terms for the Back definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Scapular Region of the shoulder blade, derived from Latin meaning spade or shovel.

Scapula Bone of the shoulder blade, possibly named for its resemblance to a shovel.

Vertebral Pertains to the spine, composed of bones called vertebrae.

Lumbar Refers to the lower back, crucial for support in seating.

Gluteal Relates to the buttocks, with the gluteus maximus as the major muscle.

Metacarpal Bones of the hand, located beyond the wrist in anatomical terms.

Perineal Small area between the anus and genitals, with 'peri' indicating near.

Olecranon Back of the elbow, named from Greek words for elbow and head.

Sacral Associated with the bottom of the spine where it meets the pelvis.

