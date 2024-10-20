Anatomical Terms for the Back definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Anatomical Terms for the Back definitions
  • Scapular
    Region of the shoulder blade, derived from Latin meaning spade or shovel.
  • Scapula
    Bone of the shoulder blade, possibly named for its resemblance to a shovel.
  • Vertebral
    Pertains to the spine, composed of bones called vertebrae.
  • Lumbar
    Refers to the lower back, crucial for support in seating.
  • Gluteal
    Relates to the buttocks, with the gluteus maximus as the major muscle.
  • Metacarpal
    Bones of the hand, located beyond the wrist in anatomical terms.
  • Perineal
    Small area between the anus and genitals, with 'peri' indicating near.
  • Olecranon
    Back of the elbow, named from Greek words for elbow and head.
  • Sacral
    Associated with the bottom of the spine where it meets the pelvis.
  • Vertebrae
    Bones that make up the spine, forming the vertebral region.
  • Gluteus Maximus
    Major muscle in the buttocks, part of the gluteal region.
  • Sacrum
    Bone at the bottom of the spine, considered sacred in historical contexts.