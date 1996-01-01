Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Back
1
concept

The Back

2
example

Anatomical Terms for the Back Example 1

3
Problem
Problem

Using your anatomical terms and directions, where is your sacroiliac joint compared to your naval?

4
Problem
Problem

Imagine you hit your funny bone. Which anatomical term describes where you hit your arm?

