Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk definitions Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk definitions

Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk definitions
  • Axillary region
    The area of the armpit, associated with the motion of swinging an axe.
  • Mammary region
    The area of the breast, linked to mammals that produce milk through glands.
  • Umbilical region
    The area of the navel or belly button, a remnant of the umbilical cord.
  • Inguinal region
    The area associated with the groin, phonetically similar to 'ingroinal'.
  • Pubic region
    The area near the genitals, with a mnemonic to avoid showing it in public.
  • Thoracic region
    The chest area, also known as the thorax, encompassing the ribs.
  • Sternal region
    The middle of the chest, centered around the sternum between the ribs.
  • Abdominal region
    The area below the ribs, where the abs or '6 pack' is located.
  • Pelvic region
    The area involving the pelvis, a bowl-shaped structure at the trunk's bottom.