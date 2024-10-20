Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk definitions Flashcards
Back
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk definitions
1/9
Terms in this set (9)
- Axillary regionThe area of the armpit, associated with the motion of swinging an axe.
- Mammary regionThe area of the breast, linked to mammals that produce milk through glands.
- Umbilical regionThe area of the navel or belly button, a remnant of the umbilical cord.
- Inguinal regionThe area associated with the groin, phonetically similar to 'ingroinal'.
- Pubic regionThe area near the genitals, with a mnemonic to avoid showing it in public.
- Thoracic regionThe chest area, also known as the thorax, encompassing the ribs.
- Sternal regionThe middle of the chest, centered around the sternum between the ribs.
- Abdominal regionThe area below the ribs, where the abs or '6 pack' is located.
- Pelvic regionThe area involving the pelvis, a bowl-shaped structure at the trunk's bottom.