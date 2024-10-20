Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 9 ) Hide definitions

Axillary region The area of the armpit, associated with the motion of swinging an axe.

Mammary region The area of the breast, linked to mammals that produce milk through glands.

Umbilical region The area of the navel or belly button, a remnant of the umbilical cord.

Inguinal region The area associated with the groin, phonetically similar to 'ingroinal'.

Pubic region The area near the genitals, with a mnemonic to avoid showing it in public.

Thoracic region The chest area, also known as the thorax, encompassing the ribs.

Sternal region The middle of the chest, centered around the sternum between the ribs.

Abdominal region The area below the ribs, where the abs or '6 pack' is located.