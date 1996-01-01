1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk
1
concept
The Front of the Trunk
2m
Was this helpful?
2
example
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk Example 1
2m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Which term or terms refers to an area that is inferior to the axillary region?
A
Inguinal
B
Umbilical
C
Abdomen
D
A-C are correct.
4
ProblemProblem
Your thoracic vertebrae are likely found in what region of the back based on the anatomical terms?
A
Neck
B
Midback
C
Lower Back
D
Tailbone
5
ProblemProblem
If you experience an inguinal hernia while lifting a large box, what area will you grab in pain?
A
Neck
B
Lower Back
C
Groin
D
Naval