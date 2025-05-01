Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk quiz #1 Flashcards
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk quiz #1
What anatomical region is referred to as the armpit, and what is a mnemonic to remember it?
The axillary region is the armpit. A mnemonic is to think of swinging an axe, which exposes the axillary (armpit) area.Which anatomical region corresponds to the breast, and what is its significance in mammals?
The mammary region corresponds to the breast. It is significant because mammals have mammary glands in this region that produce milk.What is the anatomical term for the navel or belly button, and what is its origin?
The umbilical region is the anatomical term for the navel or belly button, which is a remnant of the umbilical cord cut at birth.Which region is associated with the groin, and how can you remember its name?
The inguinal region is associated with the groin. You can remember it because 'inguinal' sounds like 'ingroinal.'What area does the pubic region cover, and what mnemonic can help you remember it?
The pubic region covers the area near the genitals. A mnemonic is 'don't show your pubic region in public.'What is the thoracic region, and what is another name for it?
The thoracic region is the chest area, also known as the thorax, and includes the area of the ribs.Where is the sternal region located, and what bone is found there?
The sternal region is located in the middle of the chest, where the sternum bone is found between the ribs.What does the abdominal region refer to, and what is a common feature found there?
The abdominal region refers to the abdomen, located below the ribs, and is where the abdominal muscles or '6 pack' are found.What defines the pelvic region, and what bones are involved?
The pelvic region is defined by the pelvis, which is a bowl-shaped structure at the bottom of the trunk containing the hip bones.Which anatomical term describes the area between the ribs in the center of the chest?
The sternal region describes the area between the ribs in the center of the chest.What is the anatomical name for the chest area that includes the ribs?
The thoracic region is the anatomical name for the chest area that includes the ribs.Which region is located below the thoracic region and above the pelvic region?
The abdominal region is located below the thoracic region and above the pelvic region.What anatomical region is found at the bottom of the trunk and contains the hip bones?
The pelvic region is found at the bottom of the trunk and contains the hip bones.Which region is associated with the production of milk in mammals?
The mammary region is associated with the production of milk in mammals.What is the anatomical term for the area commonly known as the belly button?
The anatomical term for the belly button is the umbilical region.Which region is phonetically similar to 'ingroinal' and refers to the groin?
The inguinal region is phonetically similar to 'ingroinal' and refers to the groin.What region should not be shown in public, according to a common mnemonic?
The pubic region should not be shown in public, according to the mnemonic.Which anatomical region is defined by the presence of the sternum?
The sternal region is defined by the presence of the sternum.