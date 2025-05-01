Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

What anatomical region is referred to as the armpit, and what is a mnemonic to remember it? The axillary region is the armpit. A mnemonic is to think of swinging an axe, which exposes the axillary (armpit) area.

Which anatomical region corresponds to the breast, and what is its significance in mammals? The mammary region corresponds to the breast. It is significant because mammals have mammary glands in this region that produce milk.

What is the anatomical term for the navel or belly button, and what is its origin? The umbilical region is the anatomical term for the navel or belly button, which is a remnant of the umbilical cord cut at birth.

Which region is associated with the groin, and how can you remember its name? The inguinal region is associated with the groin. You can remember it because 'inguinal' sounds like 'ingroinal.'

What area does the pubic region cover, and what mnemonic can help you remember it? The pubic region covers the area near the genitals. A mnemonic is 'don't show your pubic region in public.'

What is the thoracic region, and what is another name for it? The thoracic region is the chest area, also known as the thorax, and includes the area of the ribs.