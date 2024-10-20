Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck definitions Flashcards
Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck definitions
- FrontalRefers to the forehead area, aligning with the front of the head.
- OrbitalPertains to the eye, likened to a circular or elliptical orbit.
- MentalAssociated with the chin, derived from the Latin 'mentum'.
- OticSignifies the ear, originating from the Greek word for ear.
- NasalMeans nose, a commonly known term.
- BuccalRelates to the cheek, often remembered through buccal swabs.
- OralDenotes the mouth, a straightforward term.
- CephalicCovers the entire head, referring to the whole head region.
- OccipitalIndicates the back of the head, associated with the occipital bone.
- CervicalRefers to the neck, derived from 'cervix', also used for the uterus.