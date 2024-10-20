Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Frontal Refers to the forehead area, aligning with the front of the head.

Orbital Pertains to the eye, likened to a circular or elliptical orbit.

Mental Associated with the chin, derived from the Latin 'mentum'.

Otic Signifies the ear, originating from the Greek word for ear.

Nasal Means nose, a commonly known term.

Buccal Relates to the cheek, often remembered through buccal swabs.

Oral Denotes the mouth, a straightforward term.

Cephalic Covers the entire head, referring to the whole head region.

Occipital Indicates the back of the head, associated with the occipital bone.