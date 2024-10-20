Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck definitions Flashcards

Back
Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck definitions
1/10
  • Frontal
    Refers to the forehead area, aligning with the front of the head.
  • Orbital
    Pertains to the eye, likened to a circular or elliptical orbit.
  • Mental
    Associated with the chin, derived from the Latin 'mentum'.
  • Otic
    Signifies the ear, originating from the Greek word for ear.
  • Nasal
    Means nose, a commonly known term.
  • Buccal
    Relates to the cheek, often remembered through buccal swabs.
  • Oral
    Denotes the mouth, a straightforward term.
  • Cephalic
    Covers the entire head, referring to the whole head region.
  • Occipital
    Indicates the back of the head, associated with the occipital bone.
  • Cervical
    Refers to the neck, derived from 'cervix', also used for the uterus.