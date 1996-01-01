Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck
concept

The Head and Neck

4m
example

Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck Example 1

1m
Problem
Problem

Based on the anatomical terminology, the superior orbital fissure is related to which structure?

Problem
Problem

During a prenatal exam, Connie is told there is a chance her child has hydrocephalus. She knows the prefix hydro means water. Where is she expecting there to be excess water in her child’s body?

