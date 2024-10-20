Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz

Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz
  • What groove separates the frontal lobe from the parietal lobe?
    The central sulcus separates the frontal lobe from the parietal lobe.
  • Which of the following is a facial bone? A) Femur B) Mandible C) Humerus D) Tibia
    B) Mandible
  • What instruction would you give to a patient when assessing their facial nerve?
    Ask the patient to perform facial movements such as smiling, frowning, and raising their eyebrows.
  • What structure follows the auditory canal in the ear?
    The tympanic membrane (eardrum) follows the auditory canal.
  • Which feature is unique to the axis?
    The axis has the odontoid process, also known as the dens.
  • Which gland is butterfly-shaped and located in the anterior neck on either side of the larynx?
    The thyroid gland is butterfly-shaped and located in the anterior neck.
  • What is the suture that connects the frontal and parietal bones of the skull called?
    The coronal suture connects the frontal and parietal bones.
  • Which facial bones fuse to form the upper jaw?
    The maxillary bones fuse to form the upper jaw.
  • Which of these muscles is located in the neck? A) Biceps B) Trapezius C) Deltoid D) Quadriceps
    B) Trapezius
  • Which of the following cranial nerves carries only motor information? A) Olfactory B) Optic C) Trochlear D) Vestibulocochlear
    C) Trochlear
  • Where are the parietal bones of the cranium located?
    The parietal bones are located on the sides and roof of the cranium.
  • Where are fontanels located?
    Fontanels are located in the skull of an infant, where the cranial bones have not yet fused.
  • The nurse assesses a client’s neck as shown. What is the nurse assessing?
    The nurse is likely assessing the cervical lymph nodes or thyroid gland.
  • Bell’s palsy is a paralysis of which of the following cranial nerves? A) Trigeminal B) Facial C) Vagus D) Hypoglossal
    B) Facial
  • Which of the following does not contain a paranasal sinus? A) Frontal B) Maxillary C) Ethmoid D) Zygomatic
    D) Zygomatic
  • Which structure divides the nasal cavity into right and left cavities?
    The nasal septum divides the nasal cavity into right and left cavities.
  • Which of the following are not considered facial bones? A) Nasal B) Lacrimal C) Parietal D) Zygomatic
    C) Parietal
  • What divides the nares?
    The nasal septum divides the nares.
  • Which layer is the dura mater?
    The dura mater is the outermost layer of the meninges surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
  • Which of these is not a paranasal sinus? A) Frontal B) Sphenoid C) Maxillary D) Mandibular
    D) Mandibular
  • Which two features are typical of insect heads?
    Insect heads typically have compound eyes and antennae.
  • Where are the nasal conchae located?
    The nasal conchae are located within the nasal cavity.
  • Where are the lacrimal bones found?
    The lacrimal bones are found in the medial wall of the orbit, near the tear ducts.