Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz
What groove separates the frontal lobe from the parietal lobe?
The central sulcus separates the frontal lobe from the parietal lobe.Which groove in the brain separates the frontal lobe from the parietal lobe?
The central sulcus separates the frontal lobe from the parietal lobe.Which of the following is a facial bone? A) Femur B) Mandible C) Humerus D) Tibia
B) MandibleWhat instruction would you give to a patient when assessing their facial nerve?
Ask the patient to perform facial movements such as smiling, frowning, and raising their eyebrows.What structure follows the auditory canal in the ear?
The tympanic membrane (eardrum) follows the auditory canal.Which feature is unique to the axis?
The axis has the odontoid process, also known as the dens.Which gland is butterfly-shaped and located in the anterior neck on either side of the larynx?
The thyroid gland is butterfly-shaped and located in the anterior neck.What is the suture that connects the frontal and parietal bones of the skull called?
The coronal suture connects the frontal and parietal bones.Which facial bones fuse to form the upper jaw?
The maxillary bones fuse to form the upper jaw.Which of these muscles is located in the neck? A) Biceps B) Trapezius C) Deltoid D) Quadriceps
B) TrapeziusWhich of the following cranial nerves carries only motor information? A) Olfactory B) Optic C) Trochlear D) Vestibulocochlear
C) TrochlearWhere are the parietal bones of the cranium located?
The parietal bones are located on the sides and roof of the cranium.Where are fontanels located?
Fontanels are located in the skull of an infant, where the cranial bones have not yet fused.The nurse assesses a client’s neck as shown. What is the nurse assessing?
The nurse is likely assessing the cervical lymph nodes or thyroid gland.Bell’s palsy is a paralysis of which of the following cranial nerves? A) Trigeminal B) Facial C) Vagus D) Hypoglossal
B) FacialWhich of the following does not contain a paranasal sinus? A) Frontal B) Maxillary C) Ethmoid D) Zygomatic
D) ZygomaticWhich structure divides the nasal cavity into right and left cavities?
The nasal septum divides the nasal cavity into right and left cavities.Which of the following are not considered facial bones? A) Nasal B) Lacrimal C) Parietal D) Zygomatic
C) ParietalWhat divides the nares?
The nasal septum divides the nares.Which layer is the dura mater?
The dura mater is the outermost layer of the meninges surrounding the brain and spinal cord.Which of these is not a paranasal sinus? A) Frontal B) Sphenoid C) Maxillary D) Mandibular
D) MandibularWhich two features are typical of insect heads?
Insect heads typically have compound eyes and antennae.Where are the nasal conchae located?
The nasal conchae are located within the nasal cavity.Where are the lacrimal bones found?
The lacrimal bones are found in the medial wall of the orbit, near the tear ducts.