Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot definitions Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot definitions

Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot definitions
  • Coxal
    Refers to the hip region, involving the hip bone which is part of the pelvis.
  • Femoral
    Pertains to the thigh area, where the large thigh bone, the femur, is located.
  • Patellar
    Centered around the kneecap, known as the patella, resembling a small dish.
  • Popliteal
    Denotes the back of the knee, a soft area that may pop when standing.
  • Crural
    Refers to the lower leg region between the knee and ankle.
  • Sural
    Specifically refers to the back of the calf.
  • Pedal
    Related to the foot, similar to how one uses pedals on a bicycle.
  • Plantar
    Refers to the bottom of the foot, the region in contact with the ground.
  • Tarsal
    Identifies the ankle region, with tarsal bones making up the ankle.
  • Metatarsal
    Refers to the bones of the foot located just after the ankle bones.
  • Calcaneal
    Associated with the heel, derived from Latin for chalk.
  • Hallux
    Specifically denotes the big toe, derived from Latin.
  • Digital
    Refers to all toes and fingers, used for counting digits.