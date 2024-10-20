Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Coxal Refers to the hip region, involving the hip bone which is part of the pelvis.

Femoral Pertains to the thigh area, where the large thigh bone, the femur, is located.

Patellar Centered around the kneecap, known as the patella, resembling a small dish.

Popliteal Denotes the back of the knee, a soft area that may pop when standing.

Crural Refers to the lower leg region between the knee and ankle.

Sural Specifically refers to the back of the calf.

Pedal Related to the foot, similar to how one uses pedals on a bicycle.

Plantar Refers to the bottom of the foot, the region in contact with the ground.

Tarsal Identifies the ankle region, with tarsal bones making up the ankle.

Metatarsal Refers to the bones of the foot located just after the ankle bones.

Calcaneal Associated with the heel, derived from Latin for chalk.

Hallux Specifically denotes the big toe, derived from Latin.