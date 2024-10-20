Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot definitions Flashcards
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot definitions
- CoxalRefers to the hip region, involving the hip bone which is part of the pelvis.
- FemoralPertains to the thigh area, where the large thigh bone, the femur, is located.
- PatellarCentered around the kneecap, known as the patella, resembling a small dish.
- PoplitealDenotes the back of the knee, a soft area that may pop when standing.
- CruralRefers to the lower leg region between the knee and ankle.
- SuralSpecifically refers to the back of the calf.
- PedalRelated to the foot, similar to how one uses pedals on a bicycle.
- PlantarRefers to the bottom of the foot, the region in contact with the ground.
- TarsalIdentifies the ankle region, with tarsal bones making up the ankle.
- MetatarsalRefers to the bones of the foot located just after the ankle bones.
- CalcanealAssociated with the heel, derived from Latin for chalk.
- HalluxSpecifically denotes the big toe, derived from Latin.
- DigitalRefers to all toes and fingers, used for counting digits.